Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 6th (AAT, AF, ALXO, AM3D, AR, AVYA, AZPN, BAH, BASE, BMRN)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 6th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €1.70 ($1.83) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $16.00.

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €17.00 ($18.28) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $6.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $176.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $106.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($107.53) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $80.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $92.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $96.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $450.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $90.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $104.00 to $97.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $130.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$146.00 to C$135.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $56.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €22.50 ($24.19) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $380.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $178.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $220.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $249.00.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $30.00 to $11.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $41.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $49.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $118.00 to $92.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.00 ($7.53) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $308.00 to $288.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $117.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.20 ($2.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €9.20 ($9.89) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($64.52) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $66.00 to $57.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $34.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $20.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $160.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $116.00 to $99.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $156.00 to $132.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $74.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $466.00 to $308.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $528.00 to $400.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $700.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €25.00 ($26.88) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price raised by Argus from $121.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $472.00 to $309.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $155.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $30.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $441.00 to $407.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $142.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $7.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

