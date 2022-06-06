Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 6th (AAT, AF, ALXO, AM3D, AR, AVYA, AZPN, BAH, BASE, BMRN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 6th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €1.70 ($1.83) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $16.00.

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €17.00 ($18.28) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $6.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $176.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $106.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($107.53) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $80.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $92.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $96.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $450.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $90.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $104.00 to $97.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $130.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$146.00 to C$135.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $56.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €22.50 ($24.19) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $380.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $178.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $220.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $249.00.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $30.00 to $11.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $41.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $49.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $118.00 to $92.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.00 ($7.53) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $308.00 to $288.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $117.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.20 ($2.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €9.20 ($9.89) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($64.52) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $66.00 to $57.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $34.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $20.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $160.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $116.00 to $99.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $156.00 to $132.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $74.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $466.00 to $308.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $528.00 to $400.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $700.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €25.00 ($26.88) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price raised by Argus from $121.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $472.00 to $309.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $155.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $30.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $441.00 to $407.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $142.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $7.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

