StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

