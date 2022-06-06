StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BLCM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

