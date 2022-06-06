StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. Celsion has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celsion will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Celsion by 435.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

