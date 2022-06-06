StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.