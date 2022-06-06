StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $127.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.