StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LEJU stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Leju has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

