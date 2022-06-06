StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MHH stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $199.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.83.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
