StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in NantHealth by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NantHealth by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NantHealth by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.