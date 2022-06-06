StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

