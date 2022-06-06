StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.49.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
