StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.34 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

