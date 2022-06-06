StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

