StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
