StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

ONCS stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.03. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

