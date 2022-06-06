StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

