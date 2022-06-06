StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ CREG opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $10.62.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.
