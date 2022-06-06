StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMT opened at $1.13 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

