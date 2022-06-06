StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of SMMT opened at $1.13 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.