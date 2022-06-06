StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,037 shares of company stock worth $34,432. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbolic Logic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbolic Logic by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter worth $2,200,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.