StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,037 shares of company stock worth $34,432. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
