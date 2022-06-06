StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.85. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

