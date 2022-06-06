StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

VTVT opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.41. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

