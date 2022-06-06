StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 78.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.