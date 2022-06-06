StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 78.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
