StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ARL opened at $21.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $349.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

