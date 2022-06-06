StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management reduced their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.15.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

