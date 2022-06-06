StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.88 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.68.
About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.