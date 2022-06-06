StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
