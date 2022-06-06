StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CORR opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORR. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

