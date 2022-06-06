StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $4.73 on Monday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

