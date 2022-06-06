StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $64.77 million for the quarter.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.