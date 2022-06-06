StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $64.77 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVK Get Rating ) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

