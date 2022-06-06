StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLMD. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

GLMD stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

