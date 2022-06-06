StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT opened at $3.93 on Monday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $96.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $134,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 79.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 186.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.