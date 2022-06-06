StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.19.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

