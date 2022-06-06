StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.19.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
