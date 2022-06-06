StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 26,498 shares of company stock worth $167,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Limbach by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 1,694.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.