StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.68. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

