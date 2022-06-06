StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.38 on Monday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,550.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $156,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.