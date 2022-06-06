StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.38 on Monday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.55.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.
About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.