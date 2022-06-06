StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PCOM opened at $24.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $368.34 million, a PE ratio of 176.07 and a beta of 1.40. Points.com has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. Analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Points.com by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Points.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Points.com by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Points.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Points.com

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

