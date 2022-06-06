StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 18.70. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 45.51% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (Get Rating)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

