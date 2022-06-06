StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of QUMU opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Qumu has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,879.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Qumu by 341.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Qumu by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

