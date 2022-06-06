StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
LEDS stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.10.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.
About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
