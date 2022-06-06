StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SIEB opened at $1.73 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of -0.39.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
