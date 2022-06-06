StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SIEB opened at $1.73 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of -0.39.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.