StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $18.50.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
