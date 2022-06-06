StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

