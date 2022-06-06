StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.39 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

