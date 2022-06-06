Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSYS. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stratasys by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stratasys by 39.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

