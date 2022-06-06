Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

STRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.79. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

