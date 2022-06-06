Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. Summer Infant has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned 0.57% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

