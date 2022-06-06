Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$62.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a quick ratio of 15,084.33. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$74.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.19. The stock has a market cap of C$36.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.