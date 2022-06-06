SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

