Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.23.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 58.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 118.2% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NOVA opened at $21.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

