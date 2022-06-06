Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

SGI stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.83. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20. The company has a market cap of C$102.12 million and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Superior Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

