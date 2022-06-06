Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

