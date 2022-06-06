Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.
About Superior Gold (Get Rating)
