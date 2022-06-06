Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 13th (NASDAQ:IVCPU)

Swiftmerge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 13th. Swiftmerge Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Swiftmerge Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCPU opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCPU. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,960,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

