Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($148.39) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

FRA SY1 traded up €1.10 ($1.18) on Monday, hitting €103.35 ($111.13). The stock had a trading volume of 119,014 shares. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a one year high of €73.48 ($79.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is €106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €112.34.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

